Sidney "Sid" Mark Setbacken 1936-2022 September 12, 1936 to August 17, 2022 Sid was born September 12, 1936 to Eugene and Esther Setbacken in Volga, South Dakota, the family moved to Cheyenne in 1944 where he would later graduate from Cheyenne High School in 1954. Sid married Jacquelyn (Jackie) Chandler on August 4, 1957, from this union came three children Alan, Jacque, and Charlyne. Sid Enlisted in the Wyoming Air National Guard on March 24th, 1954, where he would serve for 31 years and retire in 1986. After retirement from the Wyoming Air National Guard, he worked another 15 years for the Laramie County Assessor's Office. He was a 50-year Volunteer for Cheyenne Frontier Days on the Contract Acts Committee and a CFD HEEL. Sid enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his children and grandchildren. Sid is survived by his wife of 65 years, Jackie, his three children Alan (Annette) Setbacken, Jacque (Gary) Crawford, Charlyne (Todd) Vosler, 2 sisters Jeannie Mosher and Charlyne Florence, 7-grandchildren Kyle (Kristin) Setbacken, Cameron (Hallie) Setbacken, Jennifer (Rudy) Villarreal, Stacey (Mark) Brown, Kelsey (Joshua) Todd, William (Kenya) Crawford, and Oliver Crawford, 11-great grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren. Sid was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Jimmy and Bobby Setbacken, sister Bonnie Hunnicutt, and grandson Jesse Smith. Sid will be missed by many and forever remembered by his big smile and even bigger stories. A celebration of life will be held September 11th from 1 pm to 4pm at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Buckle Club. 1230 W. 8th Street Cheyenne, WY 82001. If desired, donations may be made to the Cheyenne Frontier days memorial foundation or a charity of your choice in Sid's name.
