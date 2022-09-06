Sidney "Sid" Setbacken

 

1936-2022 Sidney "Sid" Setbacken, 86, of Cheyenne died August 17. Sidney was born September 12, 1936 in Volga, South Dakota. A celebration of life will be held September 11th from 1 pm to 4pm at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Buckle Club. 1230 W. 8th Street Cheyenne, WY 82001. To view the full obituary visit www.wrcfuneral.com.

