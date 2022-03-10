James Severs 1931-2022 James Edward Severs, 90 of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed away at his home with his family by his side, on March 1, 2022. He was born November 2, 1931 in Denver, Colorado. Jim grew up in Red Feather Lakes, Colorado. He lived an active life, from working on the "Big Boy" Steam Train that is located in Holiday Park. To retired Chief Master Sergeant from the WANG(Wyoming Air National Guard) 153rd. Jim was Chief Master Sergeant of the Aircraft Maintenance/Engine shop. Jim flew all over the world and saw many places. He participated, and survived the Atomic Bomb test in Nevada in the "50's." When he was home, he would always help his kids, and every other kid in the neighborhood working on their motorcycles and cars in the "garage." Jim also enjoyed numerous fishing and camping trips with his grandchildren. He loved his wife Patsy Severs, with whom they had a loving marriage for 69 years. Jim is survived by his wife, Patsy Severs of Cheyenne, Wyoming; children, Ronald Severs (Trantena) of Tucson, Arizona, Jacqueline Severs(Rob Anderson) and Jimmy Severs(Lisa) all of Cheyenne, Wyoming; his "pride and joy," his grandsons, Cody Severs and Casey Severs both of Cheyenne, Wyoming; brother, Kenneth Severs(Dolly) of Fort Collins, Colorado; numerous nieces and nephews which he was so grateful for. He is preceded in death by his parents, Weldon and Mamie Severs; sisters, Dorothy, Barbara and Janice; and his precious granddaughter, April Severs/McAlpine. The family will be holding a Memorial Service on Saturday, June 11 at 2:00 p.m. at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel with a Celebration of Life to follow at 7910 Healy Road, Cheyenne, WY 82001.
