Wilma Shafto 1927-2021 Wilma Irene Shafto passed away December 11, 2021 in Fort Collins, CO. She was born August 7, 1927, in Kimball, NE to Paul Dillon Shafto and Lora Woods Shafto. Wilma graduated from Natrona County High School in Casper, WY. She then attended and graduated from the first graduating class at Casper College. She later made her home in Cheyenne, WY where she worked for F.E. Warren Air Force Base until her retirement in December 1987 to care for her father. She was a long-time member of the First United Methodist Church in Cheyenne, WY. In 1943 Wilma was The Honored Queen of The Order of Job's Daughters in Casper, WY. Wilma loved dogs. When she no longer had one of her own she "babysat" her friends' dogs. She enjoyed bowling and playing golf. When she no longer could participate in these activities she enjoyed reading. Wilma was proceeded in death by her parents and her two brothers Gordon and Raymond Shafto. She is survived by her three nieces, Sharon Roe, Connie Osborne, and Sandra Shafto and by her two nephews, Paul Neal Shafto and Russel Shafto. She will be missed by her family and many friends. Per her request no funeral arrangements have been made. Donations can be made to the Animal Shelter in Cheyenne, WY. Please visit www.goesfuneralcare.com to share memories with the family.
