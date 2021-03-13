Jean Shanor 1930-2021 Jean Ebenhahn Shanor, 90, of Cheyenne, passed away on March 8, 2021. Jean was born on September 29, 1930 in Alliance, Nebraska. She lived her childhood years in Torrington, Wyoming with her mother and father, June and Leon Ebenhahn. She attended Stephen's College in Missouri and the University of Wyoming from which she earned a bachelor's degree. Jean is survived by her son, Richard (Sandy) Shanor; grandchildren, Dicky (Marianne) Shanor, Caroline (Ryan Murray) Shanor, Jeanette Tatum, Carly Tatum, and Sydney Tatum; great-grandchildren, Miriam Shanor, Camille Shanor, Madeleine Shanor, and Ruger Murray Shanor. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dick Shanor and daughter, Jane Shanor Tatum. No services will be held.
