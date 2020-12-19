1952-2020 Luetta "Jane" Sheaffer, 68, of Loveland died December 14. Luetta "Jane" (Grauberger) Sheaffer passed away after a courageous battle with Covid-19, at the age of 68. Jane was born June 4, 1952 to Wesley and Bessie (Elliott) Grauberger in Sterling Colorado. Cremation has been completed. Private Family services were held.
