1940-2020 Dennis Richard Sheehan, 80, of Cheyenne died August 30. At Primrose Retirement Community of Cheyenne. He was born May 28, 1940, in Denver, Colorado. Cremation has taken place. To leave condolences for the family please visit www.wrcfuneral.com.
+1
Most Popular
Articles
- Cheyenne could see earliest snow in nearly a century
- New businesses bring fresh experiences to Cheyenne
- Lawsuits allege repeated excessive use of force by Cheyenne Police Department officer
- Number of COVID-19 cases in Laramie County, Wyoming
- CFD’s new food vendor comes to town for Labor Day weekend
- Tips from the state health officer: How to keep kids healthy at school during COVID-19
- Police blotter 9-2-20
- Parties blamed in Laramie COVID spread
- Legal community remembers Judge Ed Grant as a “one-of-a-kind character"
- Active coronavirus cases in Wyoming up by two Wednesday
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.