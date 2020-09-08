Dennis Richard Sheehan
1940-2020 Dennis Richard Sheehan, 80, of Cheyenne died August 30. At Primrose Retirement Community of Cheyenne. He was born May 28, 1940, in Denver, Colorado. Cremation has taken place. To leave condolences for the family please visit www.wrcfuneral.com.

