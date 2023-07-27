Shirley A. Sheely 1941-2023 Shirley A Sheely, 82, of Cheyenne, died on July 23, 2023 in Cheyenne at the Granite Rehabilitation and Wellness with her family by her side. She was born on January 20, 1941 in Hanover, Pennsylvania. She attended and was graduated from Littlestown High School, in Pennsylvania. She met her future husband, Jess, there while in junior high. They married after high school and were married for 63 years. She traveled with Jess throughout his 20 year career in the Air Force, spending 2 years in Germany, 3 years in Turkey and various locations in the United States. During this time she often worked, usually in banking and raised two children, Todd and Kathy. After Jess' retirement they moved back to Cheyenne, where they remained. She enjoyed traveling, eating out, walking, and camping. After she retired from Key Bank, she spent time helping with the grandchildren. She loved her family. After Jess retired they spent 13 winter seasons vacationing in Rockport, Texas where they joined in with other Winter Texans birding, golfing, card playing and lots of dining out. In 2017 Rockport was devastated by a hurricane and Shirley developed dementia, ending that chapter of her life. She is survived by her husband, Jess, daughter Kathy (Jim), granddaughters Jody (Chris), Lauren (Zack), Rachel (Alex), and three great grandchildren, Neaveh, Topher, and Eli. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Dennis and Mildred (Zepp) Hoff, and son Todd. Services will be Monday, July 31, 2:00 p.m. at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Wyoming Food Bank or the Alzheimers Association.
