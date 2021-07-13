Stephen Abraham Sheheen 1946-2021 Stephen Abraham Sheheen, 74, of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed away June 22, 2021 surrounded by his family, at his home. Stephen was born September 23, 1946 in Camden, South Carolina to Ernest and Marie (Knuckley) Sheheen. Stephen served honorably in the United States Air Force until retirement. He then was a Car/RV salesman for many years. Stephen loved to golf and fish. He could be found on the golf course with his buddies or with his feet in the mud, sitting on a bank fishing. He enjoyed spending time at the Outlaw where he worked part time. He will forever be remembered as the slot machine master. Stephen is survived by his children, Theresa Sheheen of Cheyenne, Lisa (Shawn) Sheheen-Shelby of Laurel, Mississippi, and Pamela (Kenneth) MacMillan of Roswell, New Mexico; grandchildren, Taylor MacMillan of Cheyenne, and Christiana Sheheen of Laurel, Mississippi; nephew, Ricky (Becky) Gerry of Charleston, South Carolina; and many cousins. Stephen was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Martha Ann Gerry. A Celebration of Life will be held at The Outlaw Saloon, Sunday, July 18th at 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. Please come join his family in remembering him. A private burial will be held Monday, July 19th at the Cheyenne National Cemetery. Services are under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and condolences may be offered at schradercares.com.
