Stephen Abraham Sheheen

 

1946-2021 Stephen Abraham Sheheen, 74, of Cheyenne died June 22. Stephen was born September 23, 1946 in Camden, South Carolina. A Celebration of Life will be held at The Outlaw Saloon, Sunday, July 18th at 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. A private family service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be offered at schradercares.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Stephen Sheheen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

