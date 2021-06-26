1946-2021 Stephen Abraham Sheheen, 74, of Cheyenne died June 22. Stephen was born September 23, 1946 in Camden, South Carolina. A Celebration of Life will be held at The Outlaw Saloon, Sunday, July 18th at 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. A private family service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be offered at schradercares.com.
