Shelly Koch

Shelly K. Koch, 48, of Cheyenne died April 19 in Cheyenne peacefully in her home with the support of her caregivers, Sharon and Connie, as well as hospice, after complications related to Alzheimer’s and her heart.
She was born July 2, 1971, in Oshkosh, Wis., and had lived in Cheyenne since 1994.
Shelly was a delight to those around her, and those who knew her best were charmed by her lovely smile and gentle spirit. She was an angel. She brought joy into the lives around her.
Although Shelly had Down’s syndrome, that did not stop her from graduating high school and working several jobs where she did menial work and said, “I did good job. I did good work.” She adored music, dancing and singing with her favorite uncle and Mickey Mouse. She loved the holidays and her mom’s home-cooked meals. Her time with her family for celebrations and gatherings were among her favorite times of her life. Her favorite time of the year was her birthday, and she would remind you. She enjoyed working puzzles and doing word searches.
She lived in a group home with loving care providers, who took great care of her and were charmed by her loving nature. She liked to swim, and took family trips with her sister’s family and her two nephews, whom she adored and showered with affection.
Shelly is survived by her parents, Kay L. Tritt and William J. Koch; a sister, Rita M. Hausmann; her brother-in-law, Justin Hausmann; nephews, Andrew and AJ Hausmann; stepdad, Marv Tritt; her aunt, Marcie; and uncle, Tom (godparents).
She was preceded in death by her uncle, Ken Grant; grandparents, Ken and Betty Grant; grandparents, Wilbur and Kate Koch; and aunt, Rose Deux.
Private family services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday. To view a live webcast of the services and her obituary, visit www.wrcfuneral.com.
This is a paid obituary.