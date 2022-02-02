Tammy Henryetta Shepard

 

Tammy Henryetta Shepard 1957-2022 Tammy Henryetta Ritter-Shepard, age 64, of Hemet, California was called home to her Heavenly Father on Jan. 22 in Devonshire Care Center after a battle with cancer. She was born August 25, 1957 in Denver, Colorado. She attended Churchill grade school, McCormick Jr. high in Cheyenne and Manuel High in Denver, Colorado. Tammy is survived by daughters, Narasha Ritter of Nevada and Chameeka Mastrodonato (Aaron) of North Carolina; sister Rhonda Rudolph (Thomas) of Cheyenne; brother Harold Ritter (Holly) of Rhode Island; 5 grandchildren; 2 great-grand children, numerous nieces, nephews and other extended family. She is preceded in death by her parents Henry and Emma Lou Ritter.

To plant a tree in memory of Tammy Shepard as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus