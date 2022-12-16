Denise Carrie Sherlock

 

1957-2022 Denise Carrie Sherlock, 65, of Cheyenne died December 15. She was born on July 10, 1957 in North Dakota. To view the full obituary, please visit www.wrcfuneral.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Denise Sherlock as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus