Sherry Lee Sherman 1951-2022 Sherry Lee Sherman, 70, of Cheyenne passed away February 19, 2022. Sherry was born September 19, 1951 in Saut Ste Marie, Michigan to Gordon and Ida (Rapson) McMillan. She married Butch Sherman December 13, 1971 in South Dakota. Sherry worked for many years as a Registered Nurse at the V.A. Medical Center where she was a wound care specialist. Sherry was an active member of her community and was a volunteer for the Cheyenne Frontier Days parade. She loved her grandchildren and her dog Raven. Sherry is survived by her children, J.R. (Alexandra) Sherman of Los Angeles, California, and Michelle (Kevin) Eddy of Fairplay, Colorado; brother, Leonard (Judy) McMillan of Seattle, Washington; sister, Kim (Carl) Hatch of Holland, Michigan; grandchildren, Andy and Ryan both of California; and many nieces and nephews. Sherry was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd Sherman; parents, Gordon and Ida McMillan; siblings, Frank McMillan, Butch McMillan, and Sandy Perales. Private family services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The ALS Association. Cremation is under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and condolences may be offered at schradercares.com.