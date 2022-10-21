...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 65 mph.
* WHERE...Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT Saturday. Strongest winds for Cheyenne
may occur between midnight and 6 AM MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
Weather Alert
...RED FLAG WARNING FOR PARTS OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND THE
WESTERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE SATURDAY...
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM MDT SATURDAY FOR
GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FWZ 430 THROUGH 437...
...TODAYS RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING
FOR STRONG, GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER
ZONES 430 THROUGH 437...
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 7 PM MDT Saturday. The
Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Fire
Weather Watch, which is in effect from Saturday morning through
Saturday evening.
* WIND...West to northwest winds 20 to 25 MPH, gusts between 35
to 40 mph Saturday.
* HUMIDITY...Minimum 5 to 15 percent.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, very low relative humidity, and warm temperatures
can contribute to extreme fire behavior.
To plant a tree in memory of Maxine Sherrell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Maxine Allen Sherrell 1937-2022 Maxine Allen Barker Sherrell, September 14, 1937, to October 18th, 2022. We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of a treasure in our lives. Maxine was born in Gastonia, North Carolina, to Gene and Marie Allen, their only child. An honor student, she was awarded the Harriet & Henderson scholarship and went on to study pre-medical and art at Baylor and Duke Universities. In 1965, she designed the official seal for the city of Concord, NC. She taught art at the American Cooperative School, Monrovia, Liberia, before traveling throughout Europe, with Portugal being her favorite. She later took her real estate licenses in NC & Tennessee, garnering numerous accolades along the way, retiring in 2012. She moved to Cheyenne, Wyoming in 2017 to be closer to her Barker Family. She was a fiercely independent woman who worked hard all her life. Her father had an immense influence on her life. She developed and nurtured friendships by the hundreds. She loved her friends as she loved her family. No goodbyes Mom, just eternal presence in the hearts of your friends and family. When revered souls die, after a period peace blooms. Maxine was preceded in death by her parents, and her granddaughter, Kari Walker. She is survived by her children Jennifer Mize of Tennessee, Brad (Priscilla) Barker of Cheyenne, Wyoming, grandchildren, Brad Barker III (Carrie), Luke (Kelly) Walker, Dave (Molly) Barker, Alec Barker, Alex (Mason) Barker, Nick (Delaney) Barker, great-grandchildren, Averi Barker, Brad "Bo" Barker IV, Emma Walker, Sam Walker & Brooks Barker. Cremation services are under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home, 2222 Russell Ave., Cheyenne, WY 82001 Services are entrusted to the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home, 2222 Russell Avenue, Cheyenne, WY 82001. and condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.
