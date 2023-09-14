Barbara Mae Shetima

 

1937-2023 Barbara Mae Shetima, 86, of Cheyenne died August 20. She was born on February 18, 1937 in Zuni, New Mexico. To view the full obituary, please visit www.wrcfuneral.com.

