Kenneth Lynn Shultz 1959-2021 Kenneth Lynn Shultz, 61, of Cheyenne passed away April 19, 2021. Ken was born November 10, 1959 in Rawlins, Wyoming to James and Ada (Hornbeck) Shultz. He married Rebecca Ann Hampton on March 19, 2016 in Cheyenne. Ken graduated with a bachelor's degree in engineering and worked for many years for the State of Wyoming at WYDOT as a Civil Engineer. Ken enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping. He was always a very caring and compassionate man. He is survived by his wife, Rebecca Ann Shultz; children, David Patrick Nokes of Cheyenne, Kendra Ann Nokes of Fort Lee, Virginia, Chintheya Noel Nokes of Texas; siblings, Michael (Laureen) Shultz of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Jodie Shultz of Rawlins, Wyoming, and Barbara (Ken) Sechser of Kalispell, Montana; grandchildren, Chloe Burch of Kansas, Athena Nokes, and Josef Blackford, both of Arkansas, and Mateo Luna of San Antonio, Texas; nephew, Ryan James Sechser of Montana; and niece, Hayden Sechser of Montana. Ken was preceded in death by his parents. Private family services will be held. Cremation is under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and condolences may be offered at schradercares.com.
