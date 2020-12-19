Danny Edward Shuster III 1989-2020 Danny E. Shuster III, 31, of Cheyenne, WY, passed on December 5, 2020 at home. Born to Joanne K. Shuster and Danny E. Shuster Jr. in Santa Rosa, California on February 20, 1989, Danny was preceded by his parents. He is survived by his brother, Stephen Shuster, sister, Dovey Shuster, aunts, a niece, and nephews. Danny served in the Army from 2007 to 2012, achieving the rank of Army Specialist. He served tours in Kuwait and conflict Iraq. His service earned him Iraq Campaign Medal w/ 3 Campaign Stars, Distinguished Service Medal, 2 Army Commendation Medals, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, 2 Overseas Service Ribbons, and Action Badge. Danny served in a role of leadership at Village Inn, had a love for dogs and spending time with pets borrowed from friends, was a spirited dancer, life of the party, and giving man who impacted lives of those around him through kind and generous acts. May his family find comfort in knowing that he lives on in countless cherished memories. Funeral 12/18, 2pm at Wiederspahn Radomsky. Donations may be made to Freedom Service Dogs of America.

