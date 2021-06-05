Novoline Shwen 1918-2021 Novoline Payne Shwen entered eternal rest on May 26, 2021 in Sun City, Arizona. She was born to Walter Carruth Payne and Emma (Risner) Payne in Thayer, Missouri on August 10, 1918. Novoline was the youngest of six children when they moved to Cyril, Oklahoma because her father had heard "it was the land of milk and honey" and a wonderful place to raise a family. Her father had been a horse trader and becoming a farmer with no experience proved very difficult in the early days. She attended Apache, Oklahoma junior high and high school where she met her future husband, Ralph Shwen. When she was 17 years old, she joined her older sisters as the Rainbeau Sisters trio in New York City and Chicago hotels. Eventually, she became the solo singer for large bands touring the United States. She auditioned for the Tommy Dorsey Band but was quickly hired away by Ted Fio Rita. After her marriage, they moved to Cheyenne, Wyoming. She was a very gracious hostess entertaining many friends and family in their home. Novoline enjoyed playing bridge, was a 60 year member of the P.E.O. sisterhood, and designed scarves and taught women how to tie them into flowers. She and her husband retired and moved to Sun City, Arizona in 1975. She was a wonderful, funny and energetic mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Her children Sherri (Tom) McKenna, Steve (Sally Jo) Shwen and her son -in- law, Tom Case will miss her very much. She had eleven grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. They will remember their grandmother with many stories of growing up in the dustbowl, singing and living a very full life. Pre-deceased was her husband, Ralph O. Shwen, Tina Shwen DiAsio, and Patti Jean Shwen Case.