1963-2021 Sherri Sibbitt, 58, of Cheyenne died March 25. Sherri was born March 25, 1963 in Sacramento, California. Cremation is under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.

