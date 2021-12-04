...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph expected.
* WHERE...Much of southeast Wyoming including the cities of
Rawlins, Douglas, Wheatland, Laramie, and Cheyenne.
* WHEN...5 PM today until 11 AM MST Sunday. The strongest winds
are expected overnight into early Sunday morning.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of
58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
1 of 2
To plant a tree in memory of Carolyn Simkins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Carolyn Beryl Simkins 1942-2021 Carolyn Beryl Simkins, 79, of Cheyenne, went home to the Lord on November 27, 2021. Carolyn was born in Cheyenne on September 24, 1942 to Lora Evelyn (Kinnison) Maulfair and Charles Edward Stone. She attended Mount Saint Gertrude High School in Boulder, Colorado. Carolyn was married to the love of her life, Herbert Joe Simkins, for 52 years. Together they raised their four children in Pine Bluffs, Wyoming where she worked at the Pine Bluffs Post as a typesetter. She retired from the U.S. Department of Treasury Internal Revenue Service. As a polio survivor she was proud to have served on the Mayor's Council for People with Disabilities and to be Chairman of the Wyoming Polio Network. She enjoyed many hobbies including crafting, reading, and coloring, but her greatest joy was her family. Carolyn is survived by her children, Lorenda Altenbern of Cheyenne, Dr. Teresa Simkins of Valdosta, Georgia, Salli Portz (Jim) of Cheyenne, and David Simkins (Belinda) of Buckeye, Arizona; grandchildren, Andrew, Adam and Alex Simkins, Brittany Sherman (Tevis), Ashley Powell (Brian), Kerensa Panknin (Jordan), and Cameron Aris; and 10 great grandchildren. Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Joe Simkins; parents, Lora Evelyn Maulfair and Charles Edward Stone; and an infant brother, Charles Edward Stone, Jr. Private services will be held.
To plant a tree in memory of Carolyn Simkins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.