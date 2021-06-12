Jean (Dowie) Simmons 1932-2021 Jean Simmons, 88, beloved wife of Lewis Simmons, mother of five children (Lois Albright, Sharon Carlberg, Wes Simmons, Scott Simmons, and Rodney Simmons), grandmother, and great grandmother, passed from this earth on June 06, 2021. Jean was born in South Shields, England on December 13, 1932 to David and Eliza Dowie. She married Lewis who was stationed in England with the United States Air Force. They were joined in marriage on March 13, 1954 and will be "together forever". Jean will be cremated, and the husband and wife will be interred together when Lewis is called to join her again. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother who will be missed by her family and friends. No services are scheduled at this time. For additional information, please visit www.wrcfuneral.com. We love you, Jean!
