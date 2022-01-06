Marcia Kay Simpson Fulton

 

1947-2021 Marcia Kay Simpson Fulton, 74, of Cheyenne died December 24. Marcia was born April 5, 1947 in Cheyenne. There are no services planned at this time. Cremation is under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Marcia Simpson Fulton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

