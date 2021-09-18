...RED FLAG WARNING FOR MUCH OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND THE FAR
NORTHERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE FROM 8 AM MDT TODAY UNTIL 8 PM MDT
THIS EVENING...
...RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR
GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 301,
303, 304, 306, 308, 310, AND 311...
* WIND...West winds from 15 to 25 gusting to 35 mph.
* HUMIDITY...8 to 12 percent.
* HAINES...5 to 6.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
Charles Wayne Sink 1944-2021 Charles Sink 'Doc', 77, of Peoria AZ passed away after a brief illness on September 13, 2021. Charlie was preceded in death by this mother, Ruth Surber Sink and his father, Charles Thomas Sink. Charlie is survived by his wife, Vonda Varner Sink, his daughter, Angela Peck (Jon) of Scottsdale, AZ , his son, Brad (Melissa) of Lake Havasu, AZ, brother Garry (Janet) of Indianapolis, IN, his mother and father in law, Doyle and Charlotte Varner, and sister in law, Valerie Summers(Bobby) of Coffeeville, MS. He adored his grandsons, Jack, Mitchell, Bryce, and Declan and his niece and nephew Gracie and Tate Summers. He is further survived by his nieces and nephews, his fur babies, and thousands of clients, patients and friends. Charlie was born and raised in Frankfort, IN on January 22, 1944, a very proud Hoosier in a long lineage of proud farmers. He attended Purdue University and graduated with the great class of 1968 with his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine. He practiced in Chicago, Cheyenne, Wyoming, and Phoenix, AZ. He practiced small animal medicine for 53 years. Charlie loved his 25 years spent in Cheyenne raising his family. Charlie was very active in many organizations and churches. He never met a stranger. He loved his time with North Christian Church, Church of Christ in Cheyenne and serving the Wyoming Veterinary Medical Association as well as the Cheyenne Frontier Days PR Committee. A celebration of life will be held on October 1, 2021 at 2 pm at Christ Church of the Valley - Peoria Campus with a reception to follow at JW Marriott Desert Ridge, Phoenix, Arizona. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Charlie's name to: Rapha House Donate to Rapha International Purdue University School of Veterinary Medicine Class of 1968 Scholarship Endowment http://connect.purdue.edu/Sink1968