1933-2021 Raymond Arthur Sinon, 88, of Yukon, OK died April 10. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, April, 17th, 10:00 am, at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Cheyenne, Wyoming. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to EWTN, the Global Catholic Network. Online condolences may be signed at www.yandafuneral.com.

