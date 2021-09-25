Beverly A. Sitzman

 

1938-2021 Beverly A. Sitzman, 82, of Cheyenne died September 21. She was born September 27, 1938 in Glasgow, Montana. Services will be announced. Services are under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.

