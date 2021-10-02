Beverly A. Sitzman 1938-2021 Beverly A. Sitzman, 82, of Cheyenne passed away September 21, 2021 at Davis Hospice Center. Beverly was born September 27, 1938 in Glasgow, Montana to Donald and Florence Bradstreet. She lived her first year in Wheeler, Montana while her father worked at Fort Peck Dam. Family members moved to the Pryor Creek area and they followed and lived on a farm six miles south of Huntley. Beverly was educated at the Huntley Project Schools and graduated in 1956. She attended Parks Business College in Denver, Colorado and worked at Central Bank in downtown Denver. It was in Denver that she met Gerald "Gene" Sitzman and they were married February 15, 1958 in Huntley, Montana. As Gene worked for IBM for 31 years, they lived in Denver, Rochester, Minnesota, Cheyenne, Wyoming, San Jose, California, and back to Cheyenne. During that time they raised three sons, Timothy, Bradley and Scott. Beverly was involved in many groups including square dancing, bowling, Cheyenne Ski Club, CRMC Health & Fitness, Recently Retired Church Members (how many years!), Women Federated Civic League, Chapter BA of the P.E.O. Sisterhood of Wyoming, and First United Methodist Church. Beverly was also a dedicated volunteer starting with room mother, member of PTO, Dildine Elementary Throat Culture Program, band chaperon, Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, Nourishment Cart, Auxiliary Cart, Baby Seat Rentals, Information Desk, and Meals-on-Wheels (best plant person and sock repairer). Beverly also worked for Sopher's and Wyoming Agriculture Statistics. All of these hours gave Beverly many, many friends that were shared with her children, their spouses and grandchildren. Beverly enjoyed the outdoors and all that went with it including cross-country skiing, picking wild fruit and mushrooms, floating the Platte River, hunting and camping in their trailer. She had a green thumb and had the best flower gardens and planted lots and lots of trees. She was an avid rock collector. She also had chickens, turkeys, goats, pigs, horses, peacocks and guinea hens. All the animals could be tended in nice clothes and still come out clean. There were numerous cats and beloved dogs who were part of the Sitzman family and were given the best love ever. Beverly loved to travel and shared her travels with family and friends in many countries. Beverly is survived by her husband, Gerald "Gene" Sitzman of Cheyenne; sons, Timothy (Suzanne) Sitzman of Cheyenne, Bradley (Kathy) Sitzman of Cheyenne and Scott (Angie) Sitzman of Houston, TX; grandchildren, Liz (Chance) Pollo, Erin (Mat) Ammons, Justin Sitzman (Paige Harding), Shawn Sitzman, Mallory (Adam) Garner, Nathan (Angie) Sitzman and Jason Sitzman; and great-grandson, Cooper Sitzman. She was preceded in death by her parents. Those who wish may contribute to First United Methodist Church or a Charity of your Choice. A memorial service will be October 8, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church. Services are under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.
