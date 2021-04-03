Louise Maxine Skyles 1927-2021 Louise M. Skyles died on March 20, 2021 at the Balfour Retirement Center Skilled Nursing Facility, Louisville, Colorado. The preceding seven years she had lived with her daughter and son-in-law in Broomfield, Colorado. She was born April 1, 1927 in Mitchell, Nebraska, the daughter of Clark R. Redfield and Marie Redfield (Roberts). She lived in Scottsbluff County, NE until 1942, when her father was transferred to Evanston, WY with the Union Pacific Railroad. Louise graduated from Evanston high school in 1944, and then attended the University of Wyoming, where she was a member of the CHI OMEGA sorority, and where she married her high school sweetheart Robert "Bob" Skyles. After Bob graduated, they moved to Cheyenne. In 1956 they moved to Lander, where they lived for 21 years. During this period, Louise was a substitute teacher at local schools, and at the Wyoming State Training School. In 1977 Louise and Bob moved back to Cheyenne, where she worked for the State of Wyoming as secretary to the Secretary of State, before retiring in 1987. Over the years, Louise did volunteer work for several organizations, as well as being a Girl Scout Leader. She was a member of the United Methodist Church, P.E.O. Chapter AJ, State Employees Retirement Group (SERG), two bridge clubs, and enjoyed attending various concerts, shows and Little Theatre plays at the Cheyenne Civic Center. She also enjoyed travelling with her husband and doing things with her friends and family. Survivors includes two of her three children: Sandra L. (husband Tore) Arnesen of Broomfield, CO; Robert G. (wife Diana) Skyles, Windsor, CO; and her daughter in law Kathy Skyles, Fredericksburg, VA. Also surviving are three grandchildren Valerie Webster (Darren); Robert R. Skyles (Anne); and John L. Skyles; as well as eight great-grandchildren. She was proceeded in death by Robert M. Skyles in 2006, her youngest son John S. Skyles in 2020, as well as her parents, brothers and sisters. Cremation has taken place and she will be buried beside her husband at the Evanston, Wyoming Cemetery.