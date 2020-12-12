1944-2020 Eugene D. Slack, 76, of Cheyenne died December 9. He was born June 17, 1944. Visitation will be Monday from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Service will be Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. at Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home with a reception to follow at Schrader Reception Center.
