...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 AM
MST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to 70 mph
expected.
* WHERE...East Platte County, Laramie Valley, Central Laramie
County and East Laramie County.
* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 5 AM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds may be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers, with a risk for blow overs.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
Carol Leslie Slane 1951-2022 Carol Leslie Slane, 70, of Cheyenne passed away February 11, 2022 in Cheyenne. She was born July 2, 1951 in Cheyenne Wyoming, to Archie and Ida Slane. Carol worked for the State of Wyoming for over 20 years before retiring She is survived by her daughters, Heather (Bill) Mayfield, Kim Wells and Natalie (Jason) Miller. Four grandchildren; Donovan, Andres, Shawn and Austin. Brother and sisters; Patty, Mike and Sandi. She was preceded in death by her parents Archie and Ida Slane. Cremation services are under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home, 2222 Russell Ave., Cheyenne, WY 82001 In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations be made to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter in Carol's name.