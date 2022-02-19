Carol Leslie Slane

 

Carol Leslie Slane 1951-2022 Carol Leslie Slane, 70, of Cheyenne passed away February 11, 2022 in Cheyenne. She was born July 2, 1951 in Cheyenne Wyoming, to Archie and Ida Slane. Carol worked for the State of Wyoming for over 20 years before retiring She is survived by her daughters, Heather (Bill) Mayfield, Kim Wells and Natalie (Jason) Miller. Four grandchildren; Donovan, Andres, Shawn and Austin. Brother and sisters; Patty, Mike and Sandi. She was preceded in death by her parents Archie and Ida Slane. Cremation services are under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home, 2222 Russell Ave., Cheyenne, WY 82001 In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations be made to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter in Carol's name.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus