Doris Anne Slater 1936-2021 A public celebration of the completed life of Doris Slater will be held at 11 a.m. on July 23, 2021, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Pleasanton, California. Doris Anne Deines was born April 10, 1936, in Fort Collins, Colorado to Martha (Brunz) Deines and Richard Deines. She moved with her family to Cheyenne in 1945. A proud South-sider, Doris attended 3rd grade at Johnson School, 4th-6th at Hebard, and 7th-9th at Johnson Junior High; she graduated from Cheyenne High School in 1954. A talented vocalist, the groups with with she sang included Denver’s Classic Chorale, the Evergreen (Colorado) Chorale, the San Francisco Symphony Chorus, and the Valley Concert Chorale. For a full obituary, go to pleasantonweekly.com; for more information contact Tony Deines at (303) 907-2401.