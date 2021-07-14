Matthew S. Slemmons
1951-2021 Matthew S. Slemmons, 69, of Cheyenne died July 8. He was born November 1, 1951 in Holdrege, Nebraska. Cremation has taken place. Burial of his urn will be at Cheyenne National Cemetery on Friday at 1pm, July 16, 2021. Expressions of care can be sent to www.wrcfuneral.com.

