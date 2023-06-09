Anna Mae Sloan 1935-Anna Mae Sloan passed on May 31, 2023 from a lengthy illness. She was born October 11, 1935 in South Point, Ohio. She married James M. Sloan on March 10, 1956. While her husband served his country as an Air Force officer, she dedicated her life to their home and family. In 1964, while stationed in Cheyenne, WY, they bought what would be their forever home. James retired in 1974, and Anna remained in that home after his death in 1999 until she moved to Utah in 2020 because of illness. She moved to her son's home in January of 2023, where she remained until her recent death. She is survived by two children, John Stephen Sloan and his wife, Lila, and Teresa Sloan Haven and her husband, Thomas Haven; four grandchildren, Diana Raychele Sloan-Irick, Jason Stephen Sloan, Matthew Sloan Haven and Corrie Noel Haven-Goodier, and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Sloan; her parents, Gordon and Mavis Markel; and a brother, Charles Gordon Markel. Family came first for her, and they always knew they were loved and supported. She never met a stranger, and her house was always filled with friends and family, love and laughter. Everyone knew they were always welcome and that a meal was always waiting. She will be missed. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Air Force Assistance League at https://portal.afas.org/donate/?freq=1&isMemoriam=1 . A celebration of life will be held later this summer. 2023