Grace Mae Sluss

 

1941-2022 Grace Mae Sluss, 81, of Cheyenne died September 11. She was born January 8, 1941, in Peebles, Ohio. Cremation has take place. Service will be at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, in Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. To view the full obituary please visit www.wrcfuneral.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Grace Sluss as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus