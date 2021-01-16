Marian L. Smallwood 1933-2021 Marian Smallwood, 87 of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed away Tuesday, January 5, 2021. She was born September 24, 1933 in LaSalle, Colorado. She was survived by children, David (Cathy) Smallwood and Peggy Durante; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Marian's family is comforted knowing her soul has been reunited with her husband, Jack in Heaven. Services are entrusted to Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Home, 2222 Russell Avenue, Cheyenne, Wyoming and condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.
