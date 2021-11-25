...RED FLAG WARNING FOR FRIDAY FWZ 310 AND 313 FOR GUSTY WINDS AND
LOW HUMIDITY...
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 5 PM MST FRIDAY FOR
GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 310 AND
313...
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 10 AM to 5 PM MST Friday.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 310 and 313.
* WIND...West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 to 40 mph.
* HUMIDITY...8 to 13 percent.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
1950-2021 Beth (Bee) Ann Smart, 70, of Cheyenne died November 22. She was born on December 3, 1950 in Cheyenne to Kenneth and Betty Herring Roark. A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, November 27, 2021 at 2:00 pm at the Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. To view the full obituary, please visit www.wrcfuneral.com.
