Beth (Bee) Ann Smart

 

1950-2021 Beth (Bee) Ann Smart, 70, of Cheyenne died November 22. She was born on December 3, 1950 in Cheyenne to Kenneth and Betty Herring Roark. A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, November 27, 2021 at 2:00 pm at the Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. To view the full obituary, please visit www.wrcfuneral.com.

