Cecil Smith 1931-2021 Cecil Smith, 89 of Cheyenne, WY passed away on January 2, 2021 in Cheyenne. He was born in Versailles, KY on September 10, 1931. He enlisted in the United States AF and proudly served for 20 years until April of 1971 and retired as Major. Cecil was a kind soul. His family loved him dearly and the loss is deeply felt by many. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later time. Cecil is survived by his daughter; Nicole Hall, three grandchildren; Joseph, Tina, and Jacob Lovato, and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife, Eva Smith, one daughter, Michelle Lovato, and a granddaughter, Eva Nicole Smith Lovato. Condolences can be sent to Nicole Hall at 817 Covered Wagon Drive Cheyenne, WY 82007.
