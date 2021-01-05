Cecil Smith

 

1931-2021 Cecil Smith, 89, of Cheyenne died January 2. He was born September 10, 1931 in Versailles, KY. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date and time. Expressions of care can be sent to www.wrcfuneral.com.

