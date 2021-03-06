Teresa Gayle Smith-Clark 1968-2021 Teresa "Gayle Smith" Clark, 52, of Potter, Nebraska passed away peacefully surrounded by family on February 24, 2021 at Regional West, after battling cancer. At her request, cremation has taken place. Teresa was born on February 25, 1968 to Ernest (Terry E.) and Barbara Smith in Quincy, Illinois. She started riding horses before she was a year old and loved her ponies, Rock and Little Bit. At the age of four, her family moved to Cheyenne, Wyoming where she lived until she graduated from Cheyenne East High School in 1986. Teresa was dearly loved in the neighborhood with a goat that pulled a cart, a bike named Winnie with a basket of chickens, and eventually growing on to motor scooters, flying as fast as she could no matter what. She often led a string of sheep or calves down the road with her horse. A 4-H member at the age of 8, she loved showing horses. Her other favorite projects were chickens, sheep, and beef. She taught other members and was a strong role model. Teresa served as FFA president her senior year. She loved to sing country music and was a very talented folk artist and photographer. Teresa attended LCCC where she enjoyed livestock judging and showing animals. She went on to CSU acquiring bachelor degrees in Animal Science and Agriculture Journalism. After college, Teresa lived and worked in Craig, CO, and then moved to Scottsbluff, NE where she was the editor of The Business Farmer. She married David in 1994 and had four daughters: Hayley Anna (Devin) Stall, Hollie Hannah, Heidi Hope, and Halsey Haven. Teresa wrote freelance for agricultural newspapers under the pen name Gayle Smith. Her other passions included crafting, gardening, reading, cooking, watching crime shows, and spending time with her family and little dog Sophie. She was a strong woman who made sure to take care of family and rarely complained, fighting hard until the very end. Teresa will be greatly missed and leaves behind her husband, children, parents, sisters Jessica (Danny) Burt and Sammie Smith, and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her grandparents Harold and Mildred Smith, LeRoy and Dorothy Goehl; father-in-law and mother-in-law Eldon and Bonnie Clark; and brother-in-law Bruce Clark. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the American Cancer Society and the Festival of Hope. Messages may be sent by e-mail to tributetoteresa@outlook.com or online condolences may be left at www.dignitymemorial.com.