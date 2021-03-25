Codie "Kilee" Smith

 

1990-2021 Codie "Kilee" Smith, 30, of Cheyenne died March 22. Kilee was born August 13, 1990 in La Junta, Colorado. A memorial service will be held on Friday at 5:00 p.m. at Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Codie Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
comments powered by Disqus