Codie "Kilee" Smith 1990-2021 Codie "Kilee" Smith, 30, of Cheyenne passed away March 22, 2021 in Cheyenne. She was born August 13, 1990 in La Junta, CO. She was a loving mother to Kyler and TJ and a diesel mechanic. She loved camping and working on trucks. She is survived by her father, Dean Smith of Lamar, CO; mother Jennifer Haskell of Tulsa, OK; step-father, John Burchett of Cheyenne; grand-parents, Opal Reed of Wichita, KS, Eugene Smith of Kingman, KS and Richard Haskell of Newalla, OK; siblings, Amber Haskell, Shawnee Smith and Ryan Burchett all of Cheyenne; nieces and nephew, Aspen, Avianna and Lincoln. Services will be 5:00 p.m. Friday in the Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Additional funeral services and burial will be in Lamar, Colorado. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.schradercares.com.
