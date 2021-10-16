Hilary Smith 1940-2021 Hilary Smith, 81, of Cheyenne passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on October 14, 2021. She was born January 21, 1940, in East Wirral, Cheshire, England, daughter of Frederick and Eva (Whitehead) Wood. She married Clarence Smith, Jr on July 6, 1959 in Cass City, MI. She worked at American National Bank and was a member of the SonRise Nazarene Church and British Wives. She enjoyed traveling and went to many different countries including Ireland, Australia, and back home to the United Kingdom. She also participated in a missionary trip to Africa. She is survived by her children, Rachel Joanne (Jay) Allen, Louie Smith, Mattie Jo Thorpe, Mary (Larry) Hicks, Wayne (Nancy) Smith, Steve (Barb) Smith, David (Jenny) Smith, Hilary Baker, Jeff Smith, Michael Smith, and Heather (Michael) Marquez; 22 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Rita Engle and Frederick Charles Wood. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Smith, Jr.; parents; sibling Shirley Wood; and son, Dennis Smith. A memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 23, 2021 at SonRise Nazarene Church. Cremation is under care of Schrader, Aragon, and Jacoby Funeral Home and condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.
