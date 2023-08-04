Robert "Bob" F.M. Smith II 1941-2023 Robert "Bob" Frederick Michel Smith II passed away on July 24th, 2023, at the age of 82 in Laramie, Wyoming. Bob was born in Ft. Worth, Texas February 18th, 1941, to Robert & Mary Lou Smith. At a young age Bob's lifelong passion for adventure was ignited through Boy Scouts. After attaining the rank of Eagle Scout and graduating High School, he traveled to Europe to attend the 1957 World Jamboree where his adventure passion was paired with global culture. Returning home Bob graduated from art school and enlisted in the Air Force. He served through lending the power of his artistic pen by drawing technical manuals for fighter jets used in the Vietnam war. Bob was also an accomplished athlete, once playing in the US Open of Badminton during his service in the Air Force. Additionally, he was an Olympic alternate in racewalking for the 1972 Munich Olympics. Bob continued to compete and earn medals in triathlons into his mid 70's. After the military, Bob was a commercial artist working for various companies including being the art director for Double Day Book Company in New York City. However, his passion for the West and mountains invited a career change so he could live and raise his children in a place he loved so dearly, Wyoming. Becoming an insurance agent in Cheyenne allowed Bob to have many adventures with family and friends in the great outdoors of the Wyoming Mountains. Fiercely loyal to friends & family, Bob was willing to give his time and energy at a moment's notice. He had an ability to repair or fix just about anything, even once restoring a rare 1957 Mercedes Benz by himself. His workbench was always willing to help neighbors, friends, and family with a project. Although Bob didn't play any musical instruments, he had a deep appreciation for symphony and opera, even taking trips to famous operas in Santa Fe and San Francisco. Later in his life Bob worked summers at Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico, where he drove the supply truck into the wilderness backcountry to replenish the Scouts while they were on the trail. The Catholic Faith was also a pillar of Bob's, and he was a Trappist Monk for a short period of time. Bob will always be remembered for his many talents, his sense of humor, and especially his connection with others. Bob is survived by his daughter Patricia (Laramie, WY), his son Thomas (San Francisco, CA), his brother Doug (Big Bear, CA), and his sister Elizabeth J. Eichenberger (Ft. Collins, CO). A celebratory mass at St. Joseph's Catholic Parish in Ft. Collins, CO and Military burial at the Cheyenne National Cemetery will be held at a later date. In leu of flowers, donations can be made to the Philmont Wildfire Recovery Fund at: https://bit.ly/PhilmontFireRecovery
