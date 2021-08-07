...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT SUNDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division and the
Wyoming Department of Health.in effect until 1 PM MDT Sunday.
WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
WHERE...Southeast Wyoming
WHEN...Today through 1pm Sunday
IMPACTS...Heavy smoke from fires in surrounding states.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the
elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems
avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities
during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of
pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause
respiratory health effect. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/
Clarence Smith, Jr. 1928-2021 Clarence "Smitty" Smith, Jr., 93, of Cheyenne passed away July 28, 2021 in Cheyenne. He was born January 31, 1928 in Moore Township, MI to Clarence and Rachel Smith. He married Hilary Wood on July 6, 1959 in Cass City, MI. He had retired from the US Air Force and was a painter. He is survived by is wife, Hilary Smith; children, Louie, Steve, Wayne, David, Jeff, Michael, Jo, Joanne, Mary, Heather and Hilary; 22 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Debbie, Elizabeth and Paul. He was preceded in death by is parents, and a son, Dennis Smith. Burial of his urn will be in Cheyenne National Cemetery. Cremation has taken place under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.
