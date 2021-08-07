Clarence Smith, Jr.

 

Clarence Smith, Jr. 1928-2021 Clarence "Smitty" Smith, Jr., 93, of Cheyenne passed away July 28, 2021 in Cheyenne. He was born January 31, 1928 in Moore Township, MI to Clarence and Rachel Smith. He married Hilary Wood on July 6, 1959 in Cass City, MI. He had retired from the US Air Force and was a painter. He is survived by is wife, Hilary Smith; children, Louie, Steve, Wayne, David, Jeff, Michael, Jo, Joanne, Mary, Heather and Hilary; 22 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Debbie, Elizabeth and Paul. He was preceded in death by is parents, and a son, Dennis Smith. Burial of his urn will be in Cheyenne National Cemetery. Cremation has taken place under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.

