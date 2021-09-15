...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FOR MUCH OF SOUTHEASTERN WYOMING
AND THE NORTHERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE FOR THURSDAY...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MDT
THURSDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE
310...
...RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING
FOR FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 310...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 310...
* WIND...West winds from 15 to 25 gusting to 35 mph
* HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent
* HAINES...5 to 6
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
1 of 2
To plant a tree in memory of Patricia Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Patricia Smith 1961-2021 Patricia "Patty" L. Smith, 59, of Cheyenne passed away September 10, 2021 in Cheyenne. Patty was born October 19, 1961 in Rapid City, SD to Jimmie and Josephine Myrick. She was one of seven children and lived in Cheyenne since 1973. Patty was known for her wit and honest character. She was a hard worker and a successful business woman. She enjoyed working in her yard, spending time with her grandkids and traveling now and again. Patty was person of true grit, as she endured to the end, with the trials she faced. She loved the beauties of the earth and God's creations. She always stood up for those in need and with her whole heart and sass, she loved her kids, grandkids and family Patty graduated top in her class as a medical assistant, acted as a foster parent earlier in life, and supported traveling baseball teams in the community. She is survived by her children, Amber Cromwell, Alan (Lauren) Smith and Aaron (Caley) Smith all of Cheyenne; siblings, Lorrie, Kathy, Mark, Mary, Sherry and David; four grandchildren and one great-grandchild. They were the love of her life and her great joy! She was preceded in death by her parents and a nephew. A memorial service will be 4:00 p.m., September 18, 2021 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints- Lincolnway Chapel. Cremation has taken place under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Patricia Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.