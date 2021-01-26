Scott Smith 1956-2021 Scott William Smith, 64 of Greenwood, Indiana formerly of Cheyenne, Wyoming returned to his Heavenly Father on January 20th, 2021 after a long battle with medical conditions including leukemia. Scott was born in Denver, Colorado on October 11, 1956 to the late Wilber Dan Smith and Eleanor Evans Smith. Scott never met a stranger. He was a jokester with an amazing sense of humor. If you were Scott's friend (and he had a lot), you were his friend for life, 100%. Scott was a true people person who can be described as generous and enjoyed helping others in any way he could. He grew up in Brighton, Colorado. Scott attended the University of Northern Colorado obtaining his Bachelors degree in Journalism. He then worked for newspapers in Kansas and Nebraska before becoming the Opinion Editor for the Wyoming Tribune Eagle for over 18 years. He then worked for the City of Cheyenne, first in the Mayor's office and then his "dream job" at the Cheyenne Fire Department as their Public Information Officer. Scott wanted to make the city of Cheyenne a better place for all. He met and married the love of his life, Kathleen (Kathy) Pelren Smith and the two enjoyed 39 wonderful years together, including the blessings of 2 sons, Chad and Chris. But the treasured name Scott longed for, "Poppy" was the highlight of his life when each of his 4 grandchildren arrived. He embraced his role as Poppy and would do anything for his grandchildren. Dawson, Rosie, Ellie and Addie could not have asked for a better Poppy! After relocating to Greenwood, these last several months were full of memorable times for the family, including the fulfilling of Scott's wish to be able to take Dawson and Rosie to the bus stop in the mornings and home from the bus stop in the afternoon. Scott reunited in heaven with his Dad "Granddad" and Mom "Grandma Ellie" and many other family and friends who have gone Home before him. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Kathy; sons, Chad and Chris (Lisa); grandchildren, Dawson, Rosie, Ellie and Addie; his sister, Mary (Phil); brother Greg (Pam) and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and other family and friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date for both Scott's family and his friends. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a monetary donation in Scott's name to one of the following: Wyoming Last Program, WTE The Empty Stocking Fund and/or The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Spring Valley Funeral Home is honored to be of service to the Smith family.
