...RED FLAG WARNING FOR MUCH OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND A FIRE
WEATHER WATCH FOR THE NEBRASKA PANHANDLE THURSDAY DUE TO GUSTY
WEST WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM MDT
THURSDAY FOR GUSTY WEST WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER
ZONES 418, 419, 420, 421, 422, 423, 424, 425, 427, 428, 429, 430,
AND 432...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 418 through 425. Fire
weather zones 427 through 430. Fire weather zone 432.
* WIND...West to northwest winds 15 to 20 mph sustained with
gusts to 35 mph possible.
* HUMIDITY...7 to 15 percent.
* HAINES...5 to 6.
* THUNDERSTORMS...Isolated dry thunderstorms are likely Thursday
afternoon leading to additional fire starts.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
Tamara K. Smith 1960-2022 Tamara K. Smith, 62, of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed away on August 28, 2022 surrounded by her loving husband, children, family and mother. Tamara was born March 4, 1960 to Gerald and Betty Aarsby in Miles City, Montana. Her family moved to Gillette, Wyoming where she attended school through junior high. She moved to Billings, Montana then on to White Bear, Minnesota where she finished her schooling, eventually earning her associate's degree. Tamara returned to Gillette where she met, fell in love and married her husband, Anthony J. Smith, in 1979. They later renewed their vows at the Stavkirke Chapel in the hills in Rapid City, South Dakota on August 2, 1982. The church is the exact replica of the Bogund Stavkirke near Laerdal, Norway which they were able to visit in the summer of 2018. Tamara loved camping and water skiing at Guernsey Reservoir with her family, any adventure in the mountains or the Black Hills, traveling, and all of her animals. They moved to Sundance, Wyoming in 1983 for five wonderful, memorable years before relocating to Cheyenne in 1988. Tamara worked at State Beauty Supply until her retirement in February of 2022. Tamara is survived by her husband, Anthony; her two children, Justin (Nona) Smith and Garret Smith; two grandchildren, Eric and Alitzel; and her mother, Betty Rollins, all of Cheyenne; her brother, Larry (Laurie) Aarsby of Boise, Idaho; sister, Kathy (Mark) Barker of Casper, Wyoming; two sisters-in-law, Rene Emme of Box Elder, South Dakota and Teresa Sweazey of Rapid City, South Dakota; two step-sisters, Cyndee and Cheryl; step-brother, Keith of Rapid City, South Dakota; as well as several nieces and nephews. Tamara was a very special lady and well loved by her family, friends and those that knew her. She will be greatly missed. A private ceremony will be held at Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Following the ceremony on September 10, 2022, the family will host a gathering at their home on 7200 Kingsford Drive, Cheyenne, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. All those that wish to pay their respects and meet with the family are invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter, Black Dog Animal Rescue, The American Cancer Society or to the Davis Hospice Center with all of its wonderful and caring staff