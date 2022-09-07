Tamara K. Smith

 

Tamara K. Smith 1960-2022 Tamara K. Smith, 62, of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed away on August 28, 2022 surrounded by her loving husband, children, family and mother. Tamara was born March 4, 1960 to Gerald and Betty Aarsby in Miles City, Montana. Her family moved to Gillette, Wyoming where she attended school through junior high. She moved to Billings, Montana then on to White Bear, Minnesota where she finished her schooling, eventually earning her associate's degree. Tamara returned to Gillette where she met, fell in love and married her husband, Anthony J. Smith, in 1979. They later renewed their vows at the Stavkirke Chapel in the hills in Rapid City, South Dakota on August 2, 1982. The church is the exact replica of the Bogund Stavkirke near Laerdal, Norway which they were able to visit in the summer of 2018. Tamara loved camping and water skiing at Guernsey Reservoir with her family, any adventure in the mountains or the Black Hills, traveling, and all of her animals. They moved to Sundance, Wyoming in 1983 for five wonderful, memorable years before relocating to Cheyenne in 1988. Tamara worked at State Beauty Supply until her retirement in February of 2022. Tamara is survived by her husband, Anthony; her two children, Justin (Nona) Smith and Garret Smith; two grandchildren, Eric and Alitzel; and her mother, Betty Rollins, all of Cheyenne; her brother, Larry (Laurie) Aarsby of Boise, Idaho; sister, Kathy (Mark) Barker of Casper, Wyoming; two sisters-in-law, Rene Emme of Box Elder, South Dakota and Teresa Sweazey of Rapid City, South Dakota; two step-sisters, Cyndee and Cheryl; step-brother, Keith of Rapid City, South Dakota; as well as several nieces and nephews. Tamara was a very special lady and well loved by her family, friends and those that knew her. She will be greatly missed. A private ceremony will be held at Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Following the ceremony on September 10, 2022, the family will host a gathering at their home on 7200 Kingsford Drive, Cheyenne, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. All those that wish to pay their respects and meet with the family are invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter, Black Dog Animal Rescue, The American Cancer Society or to the Davis Hospice Center with all of its wonderful and caring staff

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus