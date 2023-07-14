Todd Rice Smith 1961-Todd Rice Smith, age 62, passed away peacefully on July 5, 2023 at his home in Saratoga, Wyo. Although he lived in many beautiful places during his service in the Navy, his heart was always in Wyoming. He will be remembered for his mischievous sense of humor, his innate ability to tell a story that could make anyone roll with laughter, his loyalty to friends and family, and his deep love for hunting, fishing and enjoying the Wyoming outdoors with family and friends. Born in Cheyenne in 1961, he graduated from Cheyenne Central High School in 1979. He received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Wyoming and a master’s degree from the University of Oklahoma. He served 19 years in the Navy rising to the rank of Chief Petty Officer. He was stationed on Naval Air Station Whidbey Island and Naval Station Everett in Washington State as well as Naval Station Rota in Spain. He received numerous medals and decorations and traveled the world aboard the USS Enterprise and USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carriers. After serving in the Navy he lived in Brighton, Colorado and later moved to Saratoga to work for the Rawlins Field office of the Bureau of Land Management. He is survived by his father Franklin J. Smith of Cheyenne; his sisters Christine Schulman of Portland Ore. and Dana Smith of Denver, Colo.; daughters Sarah Genevieve Taylor of Crook County and Chelsea Smith of Gillette; and his three young grandchildren Tolkein Taylor, Max Murschel and Keira Murschel. He was preceded in death by his mother Donna Hope Betasso Smith. A celebration of Todd’s life will be held this fall in Cheyenne. 2023
