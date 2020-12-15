William Henry Smith 1935-2020 William "Bill" Smith, 85, of Cheyenne, passed away December 7, 2020. He was born on February 24, 1935 in Baltimore, Maryland, Bill was a retired SMSGT in the U.S. Air Force and worked at the University of Wyoming Family Practice Center and served as an Adjunct Professor at LCCC. He was a 33rd Degree Scottish Rite Mason and Past Associate Grand Guardian of Jobs Daughters in Wyoming. He was also an active and ongoing supporter of the Scottish Rites Children's Language Clinic and a CFD Heel, serving on the Contestants Committee. He is survived by his daughters, Kelly Smith and Stacy Gillotti (Jeffrey); and two grandchildren, Alex and Jennifer. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty; parents William and Helen Smith and brother Robert Smith. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Ft. Collins Girls Softball Club c/o 1039 Gabriel Drive, Cheyenne, Wyoming 82009. To send the family condolences please visit his obituary page at www.wrcfuneral.com
