Ruth Louise Smyth 1934-2022 Ruth Louise Smyth passed away on March 11 2022 in her home in Cheyenne, WY, after 88 years of living life on Nana's terms. She was born January 29, 1934 to Earl and Lena Long in Grand Junction, Colorado. Ruth had many passions that she would share with everyone. She loved to travel and experience as much as she could. Her and her husband, Dick, would take cruises and travel every chance that they got. As they got older, they would also escape the wonderful Wyoming winters and travel to Texas to enjoy golf and better weather, occasionally bringing the Wyoming weather with them. Ruth also was a faithful University of Wyoming fan. Even up until her last breath Ruth would always be rooting for her Pokes, especially to beat those Rams. Ruth's biggest passion and love was her family. Ruth cherished every minute whether it was on the phone, in person or even playing words with friends from across the country. She valued the friendships that she would establish throughout life, and never would forget a face, but every once in a while, a name. Ruth lived life rooted in her faith. She attended Holy Trinity Parish in Cheyenne and would help as much as she could while her health allowed. Ruth was preceded by her parents; brother, Richard "Dick" Long; and husband, Richard "Dick" Smyth. She is survived by her sister, Betty Caster (Bill); son, Robert Coughenour; daughter, Rhonda Backus (Scott); 4 grandchildren, Eric, Mandy, Michael, and Jordan; and 8 great-grandchildren Kaycee, Haley, Harley, Emma, Evan, Madison, Emily, and Wyatt. Graveside services will be in Olivet Cemetery at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 17th. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ruth's honor to Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.